From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published January 26, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

Two new case of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Both were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

16 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 53 people are currently in quarantine, with another 59 in isolation, continuing the declining trend that has now reached double digits. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 9.3, up slightly from 9.1 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 12.3, down from 15.0 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

4,789 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,646 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Number Of Foreign Icelandic Residents Remains Unchanged

Number Of Foreign Icelandic Residents Remains Unchanged

by

News
Police Warn Of Counterfeit Bills In Circulation

Police Warn Of Counterfeit Bills In Circulation

by

News
Insufficient Supply of New Coronavirus Vaccine

Insufficient Supply of New Coronavirus Vaccine

by

News
Tourist Board Cautiously Optimistic About The Summer

Tourist Board Cautiously Optimistic About The Summer

by

News
RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

by

News
English Words As Slang Doubles Among Icelandic Youth Over Past 20 Years

English Words As Slang Doubles Among Icelandic Youth Over Past 20 Years

by

Show Me More!