From Iceland — RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party's HQ


RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

Published January 25, 2021

Icelanders have managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic although Iceland’s top epidemiologist still says it’s not yet time to ease restrictions. In other news, almost all MPs say that they will get vaccinated—we repeat, almost all. Also, some shady character has been shooting (with an airgun) at the headquarters of three political parties. The police are currently investigating. Finally, we will have an AMA tomorrow for our High-Five Club members.

