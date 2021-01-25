From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One Domestic Case Yesterday, Was In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

One new case of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. There was also a single reported case on Saturday, and one on Friday, all of whom were in quarantine as well. Readers should bear in that that fewer samples tend to be taken over the weekend.

17 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 128 people are currently in quarantine, with another 64 in isolation, both figures down from last week. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 9.1, down from 12.3 last weel. Incidence at border screening is at 15.0, down from 18.8 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

4,546 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 3,703 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

