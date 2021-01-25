From Iceland — Cavalcade Of Artists Streaming Performances To Help Seyðisfjörður

Photo by Saman fyrir Seyðisfjörð

Saman fyrir Seyðisfjörð (“Together for Seyðisfjörður), the artist-led initiative raising funds and awareness to help rebuild the east Iceland community devastated by landslides last month, has officially launched their website—with a remarkable series of streaming performances from some of the most intriguing artists in Iceland and abroad.

Starting today and running through January 31st, you can visit samanfyrirseydisfjord.info and watching stellar performances from Ásgeir, Bríet, sillus X Hermigervill, Bjartar Sveiflur, Sykur, Hjaltalin, Halldór Eldjárn, Hatari, Vök, JFDR, Cyber, Benni Hemm Hemm & Prins Póló & Ívar Pétur, Abby Portner, Sunna Margrét, Sexy Lazer, Samantha Shay & Andrew Thomas Huang, Hrafn Bogdan, Sodill, Crystal Lubrikunt, Forest Law, Augnablik, Rex Pistols, Pamela Angela, MSEA, Una Björg Magnúsdóttir, Nana Anine, Boris Vitazek, Supersport! and many more to be announced later.

Readers are encouraged to follow their Instagram, both to keep up to date with streaming times, and to get a look at some of the behind-the-scenes magic that has gone into this effort.

“There are no words to describe the feeling of watching helplessly as our home, history and community is hit by a natural disaster,” a statement from organisers reads. “SFS aims to raise awareness and drive donations to aid in supporting the residents of Seydisfjordur as they heal and rebuild the community which means so much to so many.”

All funds raised by Saman fyrir Seyðisfjörð will go to the Icelandic Red Cross, who will be distributing the proceeds in cooperation with the town of Seyðisfjörður. Those living in Iceland who wish to donate can text HJALP to 1900, and both Icelandic residents and international visitors alike can visit the Red Cross’ website to donate as well.

