From Iceland — Attack At Reykjavík School Leaves Six Injured, One Arrested So Far

Six were sent to the emergency room and one person thus far is in police custody after three people attacked students of Borgarholtsskóli at 13:00 yesterday afternoon, Vísir reports.

The attackers were reportedly armed with baseball bats and knives. None of those taken to hospital are said to be seriously injured, but the student body, parents and school workers alike are in shock and looking for answers. This is exacerbated by the fact that at least one of the attackers was reportedly not even a student of the school, and the motive for the attack is still unclear.

While the exact details are still vague, what is known is that three people entered the school and begin attacking several students in the halls of the school. The conflict was recorded by several students and uploaded to social media, and the fight made its way outside the building.

“This is a very serious situation,” Borgarholtsskóli principal Ársæll Guðmundsson told reporters. “This is also an attack on the open and democratic school system that Iceland has had and the peace we’ve had in Icelandic society. This is a very dire situation and some things need to change in Icelandic society.”

While investigations are still ongoing, the motive and targets for the attack are still unknown. The school is working in close cooperation with parents, and is also offering counseling to students traumatised by the attack.

