From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Four Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Four Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

Published January 14, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with two of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

19 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 228 people are currently in quarantine, with another 169 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 18, which is where it was yesterday. Incidence at border screening, however, is at 28.1, up from 25.9 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate. It is expected that chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason will recommend tighter border controls soon.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

