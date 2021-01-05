From Iceland — Daði Freyr Wants You To Do Backing Vocals For His Eurovision Song

Photo by Art Bicnick

Daði Freyr, who will represent Iceland in Eurovision this year, needs a choir for the song he will be performing for the contest. To that end, you can be a member of that choir.

Daði took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the video, he explains that while he wants a choir for the song, he has no access to a choir, and that’s where fans come in.

In a Google Drive folder, one can access a collection of sound files for reference, as well as the following guidelines:

Daði & Gagnamagnið Choir Guidelines.

1. Please name the audio files with the corresponding number from the examples.

2. Please make the audio file start from the same spot as in the examples.

3. Please minimise background noise when recording your vocal.

4. You can do 1,2,3,4,5,6 or all 7 of the voices. But keep them in separate files please.

5. Please send the audio files to gagnamagnidchoir@gmail.com

6. Please have fun.

7. The lyrics are “Finds a new way to grow”

8. Please.

The deadline for your vocal entry is January 11th, so you better start recording soon.

Daði Freyr has become quite the online sensation, garnering attention from Hot Chip, Time magazine, Jennifer Garner, and conspiracy theorists.

This could be the year that Iceland finally wins Eurovision. If your submitted vocal file gets used in Daði Freyr’s song, you can claim a part in helping us reach victory in the song contest.

