From Iceland — Hot Chip Remixes Daði Freyr's 'Think About Things'

Photo by Art Bicnick

Repeated Iceland Airwaves stars and long-time friends of Iceland Hot Chip have given us all a very special gift.

The British electro-pop outfit has remixed ‘Think About Things’, the song that artist Daði Freyr was going to bring to Eurovision this year (with special thanks to Netflix) before the song contest was cancelled due to the corona virus crisis.

Daði himself announced the news on Twitter, saying, “I am so excited to say that Think About Things (Hot Chip Remix) will be released at midnight tonight. Hot Chip has been a huge influence on my music for the last ten years. It is truly an honour to have them remix the song. So happy! <3”

Hot Chip, for their part, tweeted in turn, “Sometimes a band just meets a real nice guy from Iceland on social media and they end up remixing their Eurovision tune and it all turns out great.”

You can listen to the remix below: