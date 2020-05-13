From Iceland — Bars To Reopen And Gatherings Of 200 People To Be Permitted On May 25th

Bars To Reopen And Gatherings Of 200 People To Be Permitted On May 25th

Published May 13, 2020

Words by
Photo by
LÖGREGLAN

The chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðna­son­, has released details of the changes to COVID-19 restrictions that he intends to bring in on May 25th. Gatherings of up to 200 people will be permitted and bars and nightclubs will re-open, Vísir reports.

Fitness centres will also open once again, but with limitations on the number of people allowed inside based on the size of the premises.

Þórólfur also stressed that the two-metre rule will not change.

The plans were revealed in a press conference on May 13th, but Þórólfur will formally present his proposals to the Minister of Health in the coming days.

There are now no COVID-19 hospitalised patients for the first time in several months. One new infection was detected on May 12th, meaning there are 12 active cases in the country.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Gummi Ben Unlikely To Open Again

Gummi Ben Unlikely To Open Again

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir Joins Progressive International, Warns of Right-Wing Surge

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Joins Progressive International, Warns of Right-Wing Surge

by

News
VIDEO: Reykjavik Grapevine’s First AMA!

VIDEO: Reykjavik Grapevine’s First AMA!

by

News
2-Week Quarantine For Arrivals Could Be Scrapped Before June 15th

2-Week Quarantine For Arrivals Could Be Scrapped Before June 15th

by

News
Hot Chip Remixes Daði Freyr’s ‘Think About Things’

Hot Chip Remixes Daði Freyr’s ‘Think About Things’

by

News
14-Year Prison Sentence For Icelander Who Killed Two In Selfoss Fire

14-Year Prison Sentence For Icelander Who Killed Two In Selfoss Fire

by

Show Me More!