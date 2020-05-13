From Iceland — Bars To Reopen And Gatherings Of 200 People To Be Permitted On May 25th

Photo by LÖGREGLAN

The chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðna­son­, has released details of the changes to COVID-19 restrictions that he intends to bring in on May 25th. Gatherings of up to 200 people will be permitted and bars and nightclubs will re-open, Vísir reports.

Fitness centres will also open once again, but with limitations on the number of people allowed inside based on the size of the premises.

Þórólfur also stressed that the two-metre rule will not change.

The plans were revealed in a press conference on May 13th, but Þórólfur will formally present his proposals to the Minister of Health in the coming days.

There are now no COVID-19 hospitalised patients for the first time in several months. One new infection was detected on May 12th, meaning there are 12 active cases in the country.