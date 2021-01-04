From Iceland — RVK Newscast #63: Crime Statistics In Iceland & The Catholic Church Violates The Gathering Ban


RVK Newscast #63: Crime Statistics In Iceland & The Catholic Church Violates The Gathering Ban

Published January 4, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland is doing well when it comes to COVID-19. Ten new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, and vaccines are underway. Recently, the 2020 crime statistics for Iceland were released and show very little change from 2019. But there are some chances in criminal behaviour, including the Catholic Church, which recently broke regulations regarding the gathering ban in Iceland… again!

