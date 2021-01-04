From Iceland — Ari Eldjárn Wins Icelandic Optimism Award

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

Icelandic comedian and recent Netflix star Ari Eldjárn was awarded the Icelandic Optimism Award last Saturday, President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has announced.

As the recipient, Ari was given an inscribed award made of aluminium made by aluminium company ISAL in Straumsvík and 2 million ISK.

“In the opinion of the judges’ panel, Ari belongs to a small group of artists who are both new and have a long history around the world which connects various artistic disciplines,” an announcement from the panel stated. “Ari tells stories, about himself, from his immediate environment and are incredibly funny. He has a special sense of humour about himself, the nation, and humankind. Ari is the narrator of the modern age and is a great representative of Icelandic culture.”

The Optimism Award was founded by Peter Brøste in 1981, and was first awarded to opera singer Garður Cortes. Brøste retired from the award in 1999, and ISAL took over from there. Since then, ISAL has been the main sponsor for the award, with the President presiding over it.

Ari’s Netflix special, ‘Pardon My Icelandic’, is currently trending, and you can read more about what has brought him to this point in our feature interview with him.

You can watch the Optimism Award ceremony here and below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.