From Iceland — RVK Newscast #61: Vaccine Arrives & Finance Minister Busted At A Party

Published December 28, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The vaccine is here! Vaccinations will begin tomorrow! In other news, our Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson is in hot water after a COVID-19 party scandal. All this and more from Valur Grettisson at Iceland's oldest shopping center Kringlan.

