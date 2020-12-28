From Iceland — RVK Newscast #61: Vaccine Arrives & Finance Minister Busted At A Party

Photo by Art Bicnick

The vaccine is here! Vaccinations will begin tomorrow! In other news, our Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson is in hot water after a COVID-19 party scandal. All this and more from Valur Grettisson at Iceland’s oldest shopping center Kringlan.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door