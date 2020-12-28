From Iceland — Covid-19 Round-Up: 3 New Cases, 2 In Quarantine

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

3 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 2 of the diagnosed were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This is a much lower figure than the Saturday, when 8 people were diagnosed with the virus, so we can hope this decline will continue.

25 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, one of whom is in intensive care. The incidence of new infections currently stands at 27.8. As the vaccine has arrived in the country today, we can hope that it will not be long before doses are rolled out.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

