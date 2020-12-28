From Iceland — First Batch Of Coronavirus Vaccines Touch Down In Iceland

Photo by Senior Airman Areca Wilson/Wikimedia Commons

The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has just arrived in Iceland, Vísir reports. It has also been confirmed that this first shipment will include 10,000 doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 5,000 people.

The first people slated to receive the vaccine will be health care workers in the COVID ward of Landspítali hospital, other front line health care workers, and residents of elderly care homes.

The vaccines themselves are, at the time of this writing, being offloaded at Keflavík International Airport. From there, they will be shipped to Garðabær, from where the company Distica will handle the storing and distribution of the vaccine. Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir and other officials will be present for their arrival.

This first shipment has been long anticipated, with other shipments still pending. 50,000 doses in all are to come from Pfizer alone, with many more doses to come from other companies.

