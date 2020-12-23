From Iceland — RVK Newscast #60: Quirky Icelandic Holiday Traditions And The Last Present Bought


RVK Newscast #60: Quirky Icelandic Holiday Traditions And The Last Present Bought

Published December 23, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

It’s Christmas! Valur Grettisson goes and buys his last presents while he goes over Icelandic Christmas traditions and news. He also meets famed Icelandic actress Laufey Elíasdóttir and director Helga Rakel Rafnsdóttir. Merry Christmas to all and have a wonderful holiday.

https://youtu.be/qFs1JhNiIBE

