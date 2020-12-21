From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: 13 Cases Saturday, Seven Yesterday, Most In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Five of the infected were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. On Saturday, 13 new cases were reported, eight of those already in quarantine.

29 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is at 28.9, showing a slight increase from last week. Normally, fewer coronavirus cases are reported over the weekend as fewer samples are taken, so Sunday’s numbers being fewer than Saturday’s is a definite break from the norm.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

