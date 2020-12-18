From Iceland — Grapevine's Fourth 'Ask Me Anything' Session


Grapevine's Fourth 'Ask Me Anything' Session

Published December 18, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief at Reykjavík Grapevine, and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine, answer questions from High Five Club members, and questions submitted by readers like you. If you have questions that you’d like us to answer in the next AMA, feel free to send them to ama@grapevine.is.

As always, those of you who are in the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club can always participate in the Zoom chat and speak directly to Grapevine staff. As this is one of the many benefits of joining these clubs—as well as the continued financial support it gives us to keep the lights on—go ahead and sign up today!

We had a lot of fun, and we hope you did, too. We look forward to doing this again real soon. Thanks for watching!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

