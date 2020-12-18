From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: 12 New Cases Yesterday, Eight In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

12 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Eight of the infected were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This is the first time daily cases have broken double-digits this week.

34 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is still at 26.7, as it was yesterday.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

