From Iceland — RVK Newscast #58: No Free Menstrual Products Nor Highlands National Park

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland will get the COVID-19 vaccine for 280,000 people, or 76% of the population. The first batch will arrive in Iceland at the end of this year with 10,600 doses. In other news, Parliament is still debating about turning the Highlands into a National Park and they recently rejected a proposal to make menstrual products free.

Location: Hafnarfjörður, Hellisgerði Park with ponds, rocks & elves

Buy Sigur Rós – Odin’s Raven Magic – LP/CD in our online shop.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door