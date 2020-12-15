From Iceland — RVK Newscast #58: No Free Menstrual Products Nor Highlands National Park


RVK Newscast #58: No Free Menstrual Products Nor Highlands National Park

Published December 15, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland will get the COVID-19 vaccine for 280,000 people, or 76% of the population. The first batch will arrive in Iceland at the end of this year with 10,600 doses. In other news, Parliament is still debating about turning the Highlands into a National Park and they recently rejected a proposal to make menstrual products free.
