From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Four New Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

According to newly released data, there were four coronavirus cases diagnosed yesterday, all of them from people already in quarantine. Another seven cases were diagnosed on Saturday, again with everyone already in quarantine. Fewer samples are taken over weekends, however, so tomorrow’s figures may be higher.

There are currently 366 people in quarantine, 144 in isolation, and 33 people in hospital, 3 of them in intensive care. No new deaths have been reported at the time of this writing.

The domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is now at 35.5, showing a distinct downward trend after many days of being leveled off. Whether that will continue to be the case remains to be seen, as domestic restrictions have relaxed somewhat.

Further details can be found at covid.is and below.

