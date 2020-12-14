From Iceland — Parliament Rejects Proposal To Make Menstrual Products Free

Photo by Creative Commons

Andrés Ingi Jónsson’s proposal to make menstrual products free was rejected by Parliament, 27 votes to 26, Vísir reports.

The proposal would have sought to provide all students in secondary schools with access to menstrual products. This would have extended to low-income people too, who would have been ensured access to menstrual products via social services or health centres. These measures would essentially help to address period poverty, which has profound affects on the lives of people with uteri who fall into the low-income bracket.

The bill which reduced tax on menstrual products and contraceptives from 24% to 11% was passed by Parliament back in 2019. This is a step towards ensuring access to menstrual products, but Andre’s Ingi’s proposal would have taken another step towards that end. However, MPs of the ruling coalition voted against the proposal, casting enough votes to defeat the measure.

The vote comes shortly after Parliament also rejected the idea of eliminating the VAT on menstrual products altogether.

Until such a time that this legislation changes, the affects of period poverty will continue to disadvantage those who already face disproportionate hardship.

