From Iceland — Track Of The Day: Daði Freyr - Every Moment Is Christmas With You

Photo by scandipop.co.uk

Daði Freyr’s Christmas ballad is as smooth and as soothing as a hot chocolate on a dark winter’s night. This track is the perfect accompaniment to what is proving to be one of the most low-key holiday seasons we’ve ever experienced. (Thanks a lot, coronavirus).

Staying inside is made much easier with a Christmas song like this absolute tune, which is something you can play on repeat when you’re not busy binge-watching Christmas films (Daði mentions Home Alone in this track — he clearly has impeccable taste when it comes to holiday movies). With Every Moment Is Christmas With You, Daði provides the perfect soundtrack for a chill one, which means we can save our energy for Eurovision 2021.

The music video for the song is a montage of familiar holiday scenes: neatly wrapped gifts, Christmas trees—even Santa Claus himself. But this music video has a surreal twist, Daði’s disembodied eyes and mouth adorn every wholesome Christmas scene. It’s totally on-brand.

Watch the video here, or below:

