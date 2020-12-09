From Iceland — We Might Want To See 2020 Off In Flames, But This New Year's Eve There Will Be No Bonfires

Photo by Tumi-1983/Wikimedia Commons

Vísir has reported that there will be no New Year’s Eve bonfires this year. This is due to the regulations from the Minister of Health regarding public meetings.

The updated coronavirus regulations will come into effect on Thursday December 10th and will remain in effect until at least January 12th. Specifically, these regulations state in part that permission cannot be granted for “concerts, dances, bonfires and other events that may draw a crowd after 21:00”

As the holidays fall during this period of time, New Year’s Eve bonfires, as well as the traditional January 6th “last day of Christmas” bonfires, will not part of the celebrations this year.

Until the time comes that it is deemed safe for public gatherings to take place, following the restrictions will—as we all know—help to slow the spread of the virus and save lives. The tradition of lighting a bonfire to reflect on the old year and welcome in the new cannot be observed this year, but don’t worry, there are plenty other ways to celebrate!

