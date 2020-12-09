From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 8 New Cases

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

8 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of those, 7 were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 8 cases were also diagnosed on Monday and 7 on Sunday, so the daily figures are neither rising nor falling for now.

33 are currently in hospital with coronavirus, 3 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections today is 46.4, which is the same as it was on Monday but 0.3 points higher than yesterday.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

