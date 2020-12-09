From Iceland — Strong Aurora Forecast Tonight

Strong Aurora Forecast Tonight

Published December 9, 2020

Art Bicnick

The aurora forecast for tonight is at 5 or ‘High’ on the 9 point scale. Between 3 and 4 AM tomorrow morning it will even reach as high as 7. Being able to see this aurora activity always depends on cloud cover, however. Skies in Reykjavík are looking cloudy today, but should hopefully clear up a little this evening.

If you want to hunt for the northern lights tonight, it’s a good idea to check the Icelandic Meteorological Office’s aurora forecast first, which details both aurora activity and cloud cover. Aurora Forecast does the same thing.

Icelanders have some pretty weird superstitions about the northern lights, the most bizarre of which is that if a pregnant woman looks at them, her child will be born cross-eyed.

We can also reassure everyone that the northern lights don’t emit dangerous radiation.

