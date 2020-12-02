From Iceland — Reykjavík Animal & Family Park Seal Pool To Be Expanded 2021

Photo by The Environment Agency of Iceland

The seal pool in the Reykjavík Animal and Family Park (Húsdýragarðurinn) will be expanded next year.

The city representative of the Pirate Party, Dóra Björt Guðjónsdóttir, spoke to Vísir about the expansion project, which is estimated to cost ISK 100 million.

The primary goal of the expansion is to ensure a more humane living space for the seals. The pool will be enlarged to bring the living conditions in line with the international standards set by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. Dóra Björt told Vísir that though she would not choose to keep animals in captivity, the law prevents the release of the seals.

Until such a time that this legislation changes, the new expansion will aim to ensure that the seals at Húsdýragarðurinn will be well cared for in accordance with animal welfare guidelines.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.