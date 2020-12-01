From Iceland — RVK Newscast #54: Restrictions On Fireworks And Taxes on Candy

Photo by Art Bicnick

On today’s newscast: Iceland’s GDP shrunk the most in Europe this quarter. 1.4% of the Icelandic nation has gotten COVID-19 and health inspectors want to ban the sale of large fireworks because of pollution. Finally, the health minister of Iceland wants to raise taxes on candy up to 20%. You can buy Ragnar’s book at our online shop.

