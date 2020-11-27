From Iceland — RCK Newscast #53: Árni Már’s ‘Formfast’ AtGallery Port


RCK Newscast #53: Árni Már’s ‘Formfast’ AtGallery Port

Published November 27, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson and Pollý visited visual artist Árni Már Erlingsson at Gallery Port to talk about his most recent exhibition ‘Formfast.’ Always helpful, Valur also joined in to put up some paintings If you are in Iceland, you can visit the gallery from Wednesdays to Sundays between 12:00 to 18:00. The exhibition lasts until the 3rd of December. If you are in another country, you can see some paintings from the Gallery here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Protestors Get Mixed Result From Appeals Court; Face Suspended Sentence, Legal Fees

Protestors Get Mixed Result From Appeals Court; Face Suspended Sentence, Legal Fees

by

News
Health Inspectorate Wants To Ban Sale Of Fireworks

Health Inspectorate Wants To Ban Sale Of Fireworks

by

News
Thunderbolt And Lightning (Very, Very Frightening!)

Thunderbolt And Lightning (Very, Very Frightening!)

by

News
Tax On Sweets May Be Raised By 20 Percent

Tax On Sweets May Be Raised By 20 Percent

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 20 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 20 New Cases

by

News
Wrong Time To Abolish Pink Tax, Says Parliament

Wrong Time To Abolish Pink Tax, Says Parliament

by

Show Me More!