From Iceland — RCK Newscast #53: Árni Már’s ‘Formfast’ AtGallery Port

Valur Grettisson and Pollý visited visual artist Árni Már Erlingsson at Gallery Port to talk about his most recent exhibition ‘Formfast.’ Always helpful, Valur also joined in to put up some paintings If you are in Iceland, you can visit the gallery from Wednesdays to Sundays between 12:00 to 18:00. The exhibition lasts until the 3rd of December. If you are in another country, you can see some paintings from the Gallery here.

