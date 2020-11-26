From Iceland — Yellow And Orange Storm Warnings Across Country

Yellow And Orange Storm Warnings Across Country

Published November 26, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Venue.is

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued yellow and orange storm warnings across most of the country today and tomorrow.

Páll Ágúst Þórarinsson, a meteorologist at the Met Office, says that this will be the worst weather that Reykjanes has seen in a long time, and that the storms will extend from Þorlákshöfn to Snæfellsness.

Average wind speeds are likely to reach 25 m/s with gusts of 38 – 40 m/s. The weather will be accompanied by high sea levels and tides in the southwest. The Met Office is also warning drivers to be extra careful on roads, due to poor visibility.

In Faxaflói and Breiðafjörður a yellow warning is in place until around 12pm when an orange warning for storms and strong winds will come into force until 11pm. Southwesterly winds of 18 – 25 m/s and strong gusts are expected, with limited visibility and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.

Warnings are being given in the capital area for slippery roads and pave,tens, and very limited visibility.

For a more detailed look at the warnings across the country, visit the Icelandic Met Office website.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
New COVID-19 Cases Traced Back To Parties

New COVID-19 Cases Traced Back To Parties

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 11 Cases Diagnosed Yesterday

Covid-19 Roundup: 11 Cases Diagnosed Yesterday

by

News
Funding Will Keep Women’s Shelter Open Until Spring

Funding Will Keep Women’s Shelter Open Until Spring

by

News
Víðir Reynisson Has Covid-19

Víðir Reynisson Has Covid-19

by

News
RVK Newscast #52: COVID, Hjörleifshöfði & the Grammys

RVK Newscast #52: COVID, Hjörleifshöfði & the Grammys

by

News
Sausage Inflation At Famed Hot Dog Stand

Sausage Inflation At Famed Hot Dog Stand

by

Show Me More!