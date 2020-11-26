From Iceland — Yellow And Orange Storm Warnings Across Country

Photo by Venue.is

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued yellow and orange storm warnings across most of the country today and tomorrow.

Páll Ágúst Þórarinsson, a meteorologist at the Met Office, says that this will be the worst weather that Reykjanes has seen in a long time, and that the storms will extend from Þorlákshöfn to Snæfellsness.

Average wind speeds are likely to reach 25 m/s with gusts of 38 – 40 m/s. The weather will be accompanied by high sea levels and tides in the southwest. The Met Office is also warning drivers to be extra careful on roads, due to poor visibility.

In Faxaflói and Breiðafjörður a yellow warning is in place until around 12pm when an orange warning for storms and strong winds will come into force until 11pm. Southwesterly winds of 18 – 25 m/s and strong gusts are expected, with limited visibility and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.

Warnings are being given in the capital area for slippery roads and pave,tens, and very limited visibility.

For a more detailed look at the warnings across the country, visit the Icelandic Met Office website.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.