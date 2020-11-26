From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 11 Cases Diagnosed Yesterday

Photo by Landspítalinn

11 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of those, just 3 were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This is the highest daily figure so far this week.

45 are currently hospitalised with the virus and 2 of them are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is continuing to decrease and now stands at 32.5. 446 are currently in quarantine and 166 are in isolation.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data given in non-Icelandic language may not be updated at the time of writing.

