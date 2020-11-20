From Iceland — New Project Launched To Plant More Trees In Iceland

Photo by Pexels/Rudolf Jakkel

A new ‘afforestation’ project is being launched in Iceland, to help repopulate the country with trees.

The One Tree Planted organisation is asking for small donations to help preserve Icelandic land and wildlife. A $1 donation will equal the planting of one tree.

Iceland used to have 40% forest cover. But over the centuries, deforestation has reduced this to just 5%. The project aims to replant an area of 170 hectares, on the south-facing slopes on the farm ‘Dragon’s Nest’. The main goal is carbon sequestration (removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in vegetation and soil) and soil conservation.

An age-old problem

Iceland has long struggled with soil erosion. Deforestation, animal grazing, volcanic activity, a harsh climate and strong winds have exposed the soil and made it incredibly vulnerable. In an attempt to combat this, Alaskan lupine was introduced to the country in the 1940s. However, the lupine became a problem, preventing other, native plants from growing, and spreading faster than it could be removed.

The forest grown will be a mixed species forest of pine, birch, spruce and black cottonwood. This will create a home for fungi, birds, mammals and insects, whilst creating better water conditions for the creatures living in the stream nearby. The hope is that it will also provide recreational and walking areas, and jobs for the locals in Breiðalsvík.

One off $1 donations can be made for the planting of one tree, or recurring donations can be made by direct debit.

For more information, and to make a donation, visit the One Tree Planted website.

