From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 10 New Cases

Ten new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Six of them were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. When the numbers were first announced this morning, covid.is read that there were three new cases–this number has now been updated to ten.

318 are currently in quarantine and 232 in isolation. 52 are in hospital, with 3 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections has continued to decrease day by day, now standing at 48.5. There have been no further deaths reported in the past 24 hours at the time of this writing.

More detailed information can be found at covid.is/data and below. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

