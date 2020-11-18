From Iceland — Prime Minister Says There Is Urgent Need For A New Hospital

Photo by Art Bicnick

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has spoken out about the Landakot group infection case, saying that the outbreak has made it clear that there is enormous need for a new hospital, Vísir reports.

Landspítali’s preliminary report on the group infection at Landakot showed that several infections entered the site in quick succession, and that the conditions and facilities at the hospital are inadequate.

Reporters spoke to a former department manager at Landakot who said that the building had not been set up for the winter and that they did not foresee that operations in the building could continue. After yesterday’s cabinet meeting, Katrín said that she believes the case is moving in the right direction.

“This report is now in the process of being examined by the Medical Director of Health, so first of all this case is going in the right direction,” she said. “Secondly, it shows the need to build a new Landspítali. It is very important that the current government start that implementation. It’s been a long time since it’s been renovated.”

The report showed several areas where improvements are needed. “There are various things that are stated in the report that show there is a need for new facilities that will be addressed. These concern various minor issues, disease control measures and more”, Katrín continues. “It’s important that we learn lessons from this.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.