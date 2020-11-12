From Iceland — Poll: Only Three Parties With Double-Digit Support

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/Zinneke

A new poll from Market and Media Research, conducted from November 6th to 11th, shows only three parties measuring in the double digits in terms of levels of support: the Independence Party, the Social Democrats, and the Pirate Party.

Furthermore, the Left-Greens—who lead the coalition government—are experiencing levels of support that have not been lower since spring 2013.

The ruling coalition, led by the Left-Greens along with the Independence Party and the Progressive Party, shows mixed levels of support. The Independence Party went from 21.9% in last month’s poll to 25% today; the Progressives went from 10.2% to 9.9%; and the Left-Greens went from 8.3% to 7.5%. The last time the Left-Greens polled this low was in April 2013, towards the end of the last parliamentary sessions for the Social Democrat/Left-Green coalition, when the party then polled at 6.7%.

In addition to the Independence Party, two other parties saw a rise in support and also polled in the double digits. The Social Democrats went from 15.2% to 16.7%, while the Pirates went from 13.5% to 14.3%.

Almost every other party saw varying levels of decline in support. The Centre Party went from 11.6% to 9.1%; the Reform Party went from 9.7% to 8.4%; and the Socialist Party went from 4.6% to 4.0%. The People’s Party stayed more or less steady, going from 3.8% to 3.9%.

Interestingly, although the sum total of support for the ruling coalition is 42.4%, 51.7% of respondents said they support the coalition as a whole.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in autumn 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances.

