From Iceland — RVK Newscast #47: A Colour System For COVID & The Mysterious MOM Air


RVK Newscast #47: A Colour System For COVID & The Mysterious MOM Air

Published November 11, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Icelandic scientists have presented a colour system for COVID-19 in Iceland. COVID cases are going down, while deaths are going up. Also on this episode, MOM Air sent a statement to the media announcing that they are open for business, but there is a strong suspicion that the company is actually performance art. Finally, the economy is bad, but Icelanders are breaking 13 year old record when it comes to buying properties.

