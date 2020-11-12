From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

18 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 14 of them–or 78%–were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis. Over the past five days, four days have seen case numbers below 20.

There are now 63 people in hospital with coronavirus, compared with 68 yesterday and 70 the day before. The number in intensive care, 3, remains the same. No further deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. UPDATE: One additional death in the past 24 hours has been reported.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) is dropping closer and closer to 100, currently standing at 106.1. A total of 472 are in isolation and 992 are in quarantine.

More information from covid.is/data follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

