From Iceland — Eagle Under Arrest In The Westfjords!

The police in the Westfjords have “arrested” a twelve-year-old eagle after it got into trouble over the weekend, Vísir reported yesterday. Apparently, this is the second time police have had to intervene with this particular eagle, and he is back behind bars.

The police announced this news in a status on Facebook: “This 12 year old recidivist bird was taken into custody a day after it started some trouble, and this marks the second time police have had to deal with it. The last time West Iceland Police dealt with it, it was soaking wet and unable to sort itself out.”

Apparently the bird is now received appropriate love and care in Reykajvík Zoo.

Police intervening in the fates of hapless birds is not so uncommon in Iceland. Last month, the police in the Suðurlands had to help a wounded falcon. The Grapevine reported on the story here.

Iceland is home to both white-tailed eagles, and their population is said to be growing following a close brush with extinction. There are now 85 breeding pairs across the country. Last month, the Grapevine reported on 2020 as the ‘Year Of The Eagle’.

