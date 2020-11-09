From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 16 New Cases, 5 Deaths Over Weekend

Photo by Pexels/Matej Novosad

16 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to Vísir. 14 of them–or 87.5%–were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This follows 13 diagnoses recorded on Saturday and 25 on Friday. Daily cases have remained below 30 everyday so far in November, and Saturday’s 13 was the lowest daily figure since the 15th of September, which also saw 13 positive tests in a single day.

Sadly, there were five more deaths from coronavirus over the weekend. Two were announced yesterday and three were announced this morning. The latest announcement can be found on Lanspítali’s website. The Grapevine offers their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

There have now been 23 deaths in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic, with 13 of them caused by this current third wave. According to Vísir, 10 of the 13 deaths that have taken place during the third wave have been related to the group infection that occurred at Landakot on the 22nd of October. As the group infection took place in a hospital, the virus was able to infect particularly vulnerable groups, for example the elderly. This suggests that whilst the curve in general is being flattened by the new restrictions, the startling increase in deaths has been primarily due to one particularly unfortunate event in one place. However, this also emphasises how devastating the virus can be when it spreads amongst the vulnerable.

There are currently 75 people in hospital with the virus in Iceland, with 3 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections currently stands at 142.1.

More information from covid.is follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

