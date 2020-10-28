From Iceland — Twelfth Coronavirus Death

Photo by Pexels/Matej Novosad

A 90-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This was reported by RÚV this morning, and was announced on Landspítali’s website. The Grapevine offers their heartfelt sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

This is the twelfth coronavirus death in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic, and the second death to take place in the third wave.

In the past week, the number of infections amongst those aged 80 and over increased considerably. This can be seen in figures on Covid.is. This can perhaps be explained by the outbreak at Landakot, where Landspítali’s geriatric ward is located. Today, 833.2 out of every 100,000 people over the age of 80 in Iceland have been infected with COVID-19. Last week, that proportion was 428.5 people.

