From Iceland — 86 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

86 coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, a total of 72–or 73%–of the 86 who tested positive were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

5 more people are in hospital than yesterday, bringing the total to 58. Of these, 1 is in intensive care.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) has crept up very slightly from yesterday, from 221.2 to 221.4. There have now been 4,671 confirmed cases in Iceland since the start of the pandemic, and the death toll is 12–only 2 of the deaths having taken place in this third wave, with one of them occurring in the last 24 hours.

More information from covid.is follows.

