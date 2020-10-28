From Iceland — 86 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

October 28, 2020

Wikimedia Commons

86 coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, a total of 72–or 73%–of the 86 who tested positive were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

5 more people are in hospital than yesterday, bringing the total to 58. Of these, 1 is in intensive care.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) has crept up very slightly from yesterday, from 221.2 to 221.4. There have now been 4,671 confirmed cases in Iceland since the start of the pandemic, and the death toll is 12–only 2 of the deaths having taken place in this third wave, with one of them occurring in the last 24 hours.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

