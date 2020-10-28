From Iceland — Icelander Arrested In Alicante

Photo by Pixabay/armennano

An Icelandic man was arrested in Spain yesterday and faces up to 12 years in prison in Denmark, having been charged with sexual offences against his own daughter and possession of child pornography, Fréttablaðið reported last night.

A press release from the Spanish police stated that the man was arrested in Benissa, having been wanted in Denmark. The press release read: “The detainee, of Icelandic origin, forced the girl to have sexual intercourse on about ten occasions, hitting her on the body and on the head with various objects that caused serious injuries.

“After several days of investigation and numerous surveillances around the location of the fugitive, also convicted of possession of child pornography, he was arrested in the vicinity of his home.”

The offences took place between 2006 and 2010 in both Iceland and Denmark, when the girl was under 12 years old. An international arrest warrant was issued for the man after he fled Denmark before a verdict was handed down in his case. The search was finally successful yesterday.

