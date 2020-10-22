From Iceland — Flu Vaccines Running Out

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

A large queue formed outside Smáratorg as people waited to receive the flu vaccination, which has run out in most health centres in the capital area, Vísir reported. The vaccine is apparently still available in other parts of Iceland, however.

The flu vaccine has been recommended more than ever amidst the coronavirus with pandemic, to avoid putting even more pressure on hospitals. Unfortunately, the order for flu vaccines was placed before the coronavirus pandemic started, when it was impossible to know how high the demand was going to be.

Sigríður Dóra Magnúsdóttir, medical director at the Capital Area Health Service, announced on the Health Centre’s website: “Influenza vaccines are on the rise at our clinics. A vaccine is available for those who already have an appointment for vaccination. Individual stations have a vaccine that will be used for priority groups. We will try to get more but it may not work.”

Sigríður Dóra added that a larger number would be ordered next year. Pharmacies also offer vaccinations in the capital area, although these are more expensive than the vaccines at the health centres. Sigríður also wondered aloud on Stöð 2’s news yesterday whether it might be possible for the health service to buy vaccines from the pharmacies, allowing them to prioritise high risk groups.

