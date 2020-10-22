From Iceland — Employment Rights Of Foreign Citizens To Be Increased

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Six Left Green Party MPs have submitted a parliamentary resolution proposing that a working group be appointed to help increase employment rights of citizens from outside the EEA, EFTA and Faroe Islands, Vísir reports.

The explanatory memorandum that was submitted alongside the resolution highlights that it is currently very difficult for these groups to obtain work and residence permits in Iceland. There is evidence that people who wish to move to Iceland for work often try other ways to gain entry, including applying for international protection.

The report says that migration has increased massively in recent years due to war, reduced human rights and climate change. “It is necessary to offer different ways for people in different situations to settle in this country, whether for a short time or a long time. It must be believed that it will not only benefit those who wish to come here to work, but that the knowledge and experience that they have will enrich our culture, economy and society. In light of this, we consider it important to start work on examining changes in the employment rights of foreigners on a permanent basis.”

The working group would be appointed by the Minister of Social Affairs and Children and will include representatives of the Icelandic Confederation of of Labour, BSRB, BHM, the Confederation of Icelandic Employers, the Association of Icelandic Municipal Prime Ministers, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

