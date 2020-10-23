From Iceland — RVK Newscast #39: Big Earthquake & Classic COVID Drama


RVK Newscast #39: Big Earthquake & Classic COVID Drama

Published October 23, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

COVID-19 is slowing down, but we still have concerns about how many infected people were not in quarantine when diagnosed. This loose approach to restrictions when it comes to COVID-19 has been deemed irresponsible by Icelandic doctors and scientists say there is no scientific information that can back up the ideas that The Great Barrington Declaration is fighting for, which is protecting the weak, but letting everyone else go for herd immunity. And finally, there was a powerful earthquake in Iceland. We even felt one while filming this show.

