From Iceland — Earthquake To Be Followed By Bad Weather, Hooray!

Photo by Vedur.is

A depression is approaching Iceland from Newfoundland tomorrow which means that wind and rain can be expected until Sunday, Fréttablaðið reported this morning. Those families planning on travelling around the country during the break from school might want to check out the website of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, where more detailed information is available.

Tomorrow will be rainy in the south but dry in the north. The winds will be coming from the east and be at their sharpest along the south coast, which might even experience a local storm. The meteorologist’s reflections describe “continued sharp winds and precipitation until Sunday, when it finally calms down and breaks” but adds that it is still “rather warm for the season”.

Today will be colder in the southeast with rain or sleet in the southwest, which should clear up by evening. Temperatures are expected to be between 1°C and 6°C in the afternoon, but will be close to freezing in the northeast of the country.

Meanwhile, Saturday is the first day of winter, according to the Old Icelandic calendar. Bring it on, the Starks are ready!

