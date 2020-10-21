From Iceland — 45 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Vísir

45 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, Vísir reports that 21–almost half–were in quarantine. This is a lower proportion than in recent days. One of the infections was diagnosed at the border. Two have left hospital since yesterday, meaning that there are currently 23 patients hospitalised with the virus, 3 of them in intensive care. The death toll is still 11 in total, with just 1 of those deaths having taken place in the current third wave.

The good news is that the incidence of domestic infections (number of infections per 100,000) is still declining, now at 266.2–three days ago it was at 292.3.

There have now been 4,230 confirmed infections in Iceland since the beginning of the epidemic.

