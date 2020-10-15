From Iceland — RVK Newscast #37: Iceland’s Crime-Writing Prime Minister And The End Of The Naming Committee?

Photo by Art Bicnick

Minister of Justice Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir has once again introduced legislation that would altogether abolish Iceland’s controversial Naming Committee, amongst many other significant changes. Also: around 60% of Icelanders want to change the constitution and the Prime Minister of Iceland revealed that she is working on a crime novel with Ragnar Jónasson, who topped the German bestseller list just a few weeks ago.

