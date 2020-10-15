From Iceland — RVK Newscast #37: Iceland’s Crime-Writing Prime Minister And The End Of The Naming Committee?


RVK Newscast #37: Iceland’s Crime-Writing Prime Minister And The End Of The Naming Committee?

Published October 15, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Minister of Justice Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir has once again introduced legislation that would altogether abolish Iceland’s controversial Naming Committee, amongst many other significant changes. Also: around 60% of Icelanders want to change the constitution and the Prime Minister of Iceland revealed that she is working on a crime novel with Ragnar Jónasson, who topped the German bestseller list just a few weeks ago.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
“The Minister” To Be Aired In America

“The Minister” To Be Aired In America

by

News
Wage Theft Claims Amount To One Billion ISK

Wage Theft Claims Amount To One Billion ISK

by

News
88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

by

News
Prime Minister Reveals Plans To Write A Crime Novel

Prime Minister Reveals Plans To Write A Crime Novel

by

News
Entire Staff Of Icelandic Men’s Football Team Quarantined

Entire Staff Of Icelandic Men’s Football Team Quarantined

by

News
Prime Minister Submits Three Bills On Gender Determination

Prime Minister Submits Three Bills On Gender Determination

by

Show Me More!