From Iceland — “The Minister” To Be Aired In America

Photo by Screenshot

Sagafilm’s latest hit ‘Ráðherrann’ (‘The Minister’) has been sold to several networks across the world, according to an article published by Variety.

Originally produced by RÚV, ‘The Minister’ has been sold by Cineflix Rights to SBS for Australia, AMC Networks International for Southern Europe and TVO for Canada. These sales follow in the wake of the recently announced acquisition by the American streaming platform Topic, and more deals are in the pipeline.

The eight part Sagafilm production stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (‘Trapped’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald’) as Icelandic prime minister Benediktsson Ríkhardsson, whose waning mental health threatens the stability of the government and the lives of people around him.

The series began airing on RÚV in September and is already available in Sweden and Finland. Earlier this Autumn ‘The Minister’ was nominated in the PRIX Europa Awards and the Venice TC Awards.

Hilmar Sigurðsson, CEO of Sagafilm, said in an official announcement: “We are extremely pleased to see the show enter markets as large as The US, Australia, Europe and Canada, in addition to the Nordic countries and The Netherlands. A lot of work went into finalising these agreements and we hope that these nations will welcome Benedikt and his politics, just as his people have done.”

