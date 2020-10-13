From Iceland — 83 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Photo By Vísir/Vilhelm

83 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir has reported. 49 were quarantine at the time of diagnosis but 34 were not. 3 infections were diagnosed at the border. 64 of the 83 were diagnosed following symptom samples, meaning that they were tested because they had been experiencing symptoms of the virus, whilst 19 were diagnosed during quarantine and random screening.

This marks an increase in daily cases from Sunday, when 50 were diagnosed. This is likely related to the fact that fewer samples are tested on the weekends. However, it is not as high as Monday last week, when 99 were diagnosed–the greatest number in a single day since the 24th of March.

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason emphasised that we may not see results of the stricter measures imposed at the start of last week until the end of this week. Due to the virus’s incubation period, it takes some time for the changes to become visible in the new figures.

A total of 22 people are now in hospital in Landspítali, one fewer than yesterday. 3 are in intensive care.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.