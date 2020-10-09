From Iceland — Young People Break Into Swimming Pool

Photo by Art Bicnick

A group of young people broke into a swimming pool in Reykjavík shortly before ten o’clock last night, Fréttablaðið revealed this morning.

Their shouts could be heard from outside the pool and they were reported to the police. When the police arrived, all but one of the group had entered the pool. It has not been announced which pool this took place at, but the situation was dealt with at police station 3, which handles Kópavogur and Breiðholt. The case was settled quickly with the involvement of the parents.

Swimming pools are closed until the 19th of October in accordance with new coronavirus restrictions, reported on by the Grapevine here.

There have been close to 100 new infections diagnosed everyday this week, with the highest being 99 new cases on Monday. The most recent figures are released at 11 o’clock every day.

